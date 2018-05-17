LGAQ responds to Miller's call for it to be investigated

After slamming her own government's handling of Ipswich City Council corruption complaints, the Member for Bundamba took aim at the state's peak Local Government body - the LGAQ.

After slamming her own government's handling of Ipswich City Council corruption complaints, the Member for Bundamba took aim at the state's peak Local Government body - the LGAQ. DARREN ENGLAND

THE Local Government Association has hit back at Jo-Ann Miller's calls for an investigation to be launched into the entity.

After slamming her own government's handling of Ipswich City Council corruption complaints, the Member for Bundamba took aim at the state's peak Local Government body - the LGAQ.

"I ask in conclusion that there also be an investigation into the Local Government Association in Queensland because it has morphed from a union of mayors, which I have no problem with at all, into a big corporate conglomerate and something needs to be done about them too,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the LGAQ said "Jo-Ann Miller's comments are totally unsubstantiated”.

"There has never been an inquiry directed towards the LGAQ and the LGAQ is impressed neither the opposition or the government has supported Ms Miller's claims,” she said.

The spokeswoman said there was no indication on what prompted Ms Miller's call for an investigation.

"She was in parliament, used her platform to make those unsubstantiated claims,” she said.

Two weeks ago the LGAQ's policy executive members endorsed a range of measures to "increasing transparency and accountability” for councils.

"They've been lobbying for the State Government to adopt recommendations stronger than the CCC has recommended,” the spokeswoman said.