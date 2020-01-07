Lexie lights up Australian Country Champs

Queensland celebrate the dismissal of Western Australia's Hannah Felton, bowled by Lexie Muller (centre), in Australian Country Cricket Championships women's division round four at Heritage Oval, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Queensland’s Lexie Muller has provided one of the highlight moments of the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

The Rosewood all-rounder was given new-ball duties in her state’s round three Twenty20 encounter with Western Australia, and what followed next were absolute scenes.

Muller clean bowled Hannah Felton on the second ball of the innings, before Georgie Middleton faced the same fate two deliveries later.

She made it three in the space of four balls with Chloe Wain’s stumps knocked over, giving her a chance at a hat-trick.

Unfortunately she wasn’t able to complete the milestone, however she was able to finish the match with carnival-best figures of 4/11 from four overs.

“ I just wanted to pitch it up and bowl fast, that’s all I do,” Muller said.

“I’ve had a few hat-trick opportunities. I had one back in club cricket a few weeks ago, and have actually taken one when I was playing in the Darwin men’s second grade a few years back.

“You take them when you can and just do your best.”

A pair of wickets to Maggie Murphy and some sharp fielding saw Queensland restrict the visitors to just 9/69 from their 20 overs.

They wasted no time in their run chase, with Stephanie Baldwin (29 runs off 19 balls) and Abby Toshach (20 off 14) helping Queensland to reach 2/70 from 8.5 overs.

It took Queensland to two wins from four games, keeping them in touch with the top-four as they chase down a semi-final berth.

Muller said that after a testing second day, which saw them drop games to South Australia and East-Asia Pacific, it was the performance the team needed to regain some momentum.

“It was a really good showing,” she said.

“If one or two girls don’t perform to their best someone else just picks up the slack. We all get around each other and play as a team as opposed to relying on one person.

“Monday wasn’t our best day but this showed what we can do. We rectified our mistakes and hopefully moving forward we can keep going.”

Muller had her mother on hand to witness her brilliant spell, someone she said was a big reason for her getting to this level.

“Any opportunity you get to represent your state is awesome. We bleed maroon and do the best we can,” she said.

“You’re not only doing it for your state but for your friends and family as well who actually get you here through years of driving you to club cricket.”