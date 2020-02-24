Menu
Lexie's seven children are, back row, L-R; Terese De Vere, Marie-Clare De Vere & Tony De Vere. Second row, Oshanji Dharma, Lexie, Xavier De Vere (holding photo of us when we were kids), Helen Waiwiri (in wheelchair) & Stephen De Vere.
Your Story

Lexie De Vere celebrated her 100th birthday

24th Feb 2020 1:42 PM

Our mother, Lexie De Vere (nee Hills), was 100 years of age on Saturday February 15th 2020, and celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

Prior to marrying our father, Bryan De Vere in 1947, Mum, a primary school teacher, was teaching at Flaxton one teacher school. Mum and Dad raised seven children at Kureelpa, on a diary, pineapple, and banana farm.

Lexie's nephews and niece from the Hills side of the family, also visited. Chris Hill rode his motorbike from South Australia to see his Aunt Lexie.

Mum is in good health, has a very active mind and a wonderful sense of humour.
 

