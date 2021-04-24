Levy or ‘tax’ the latest issue up for consultation

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THE following is an initiative proposed by Harness Racing Australia, supposedly for “ industry consultation”.



This in itself, would be a novelty given the “consultative process” which we were told preceded the adoption of the horrendous “ratings” handicapping system with which we are now saddled.

Australian breeders are set to benefit with a prizemoney injection of more than $2m into new racing opportunities for Australian bred horses which will lift the industry to new heights.

The Harness Racing Australia (HRA) Executive is proposing the immediate introduction of a new Stallion Levy which will raise the critical funds to promote, improve and support the harness racing industry.

Invoiced to Stallion owners following a 42-day positive test result, the 15 per cent levy on the advertised Service Fee of Shuttle and Internationally Domiciled Stallions (transported and frozen semen) is anticipated to raise in excess of $2 annually.

In practice, the levy will therefore be applied to the connections of stallions who are serving mares not just in Australia, but across multiple jurisdictions and/or both hemispheres in any given year.

While there is the potential for some stallion owners to simply pass this cost on to Australian breeders, this would be extremely disappointing and naive given the competitive nature of the Australian breeding industry, the multitude of opportunities available to these Owners globally, and the long-term support afforded these stallion owners and farms over an extended period.

HRA would be responsible for the invoicing, collection and distribution of the levy.

The HRA Executive has identified a number of propositions with regards to how best and most equitably distribute these funds in a manner which promotes and improves the sport.

These propositions have so far included: The introduction of an Inter Dominion “home grown” bonus, which is paid on top of existing prizemoney to the highest placed Australian bred horses in the Championship Finals; Establishment of high profile, highly marketable and high prizemoney events for Australian bred horses which could include a $1m Australian Pacing Cup and $300k Australian Trotting Cup, plus Australian Oaks and Derby’s for each gait; The introduction of Signature Events such as Pacing and Trotting “Slot Races” for Australian bred horses, where connections buy a place in the race to compete for high prizemoney (eg. The Everest). Some of these funds could be used to subsidise the “slots” on, for example, a dollar-for-dollar basis to ensure lucrative and attractive prizemoney.

The above is described as a “levy”.

Other minds of a legal nature might decide that it more closely resembles a tax or tariff.

If this is indeed the case, then the proposal may well contravene several federal laws.

Without a doubt, we live in a strange world.

The solution to the ills of harness racing is to produce a more palatable racing product - one that is punter friendly - and police it strictly and transparently without fear or favour.

These simple adjustments will cause the wheel of trotting to regain its own balance.

There is of course no chance of that proposal getting traction, any more than a suggestion that the trotters should get parity of racing opportunity and prizemoney.

Exciting time ahead at Marburg

MAY will be a busy month for the Marburg Pacing Association with three meetings.

They are on Monday May 3 (public holiday) and Sundays May 16 and 23.

Watch this space for further news.

Way forward in South Australia

THE following methodology, if strictly adhered to in a spirit of “we’re all in this together”, is very likely to provide a path to a new life for harness in SA.

Nothing fancy about the initial proposal but reeks of sincerity.

I have always had a soft spot for the “Crow Eaters” as Whyalla some 57 years ago was the first place that he ever sat in a sulky. By such happenings, some lives are changed forever.

The Board of Harness Racing South Australia and the Committee of SA BOTRA met last night to discuss the future direction of harness racing in SA.

In what was a healthy and positive discussion, both parties agreed to work closely together on uniting the industry, with SA BOTRA being integral in achieving this outcome.

The key messaging emanating from the meeting was that of stability, which in turn would give stakeholders confidence to invest.

The agreed next steps were: Uniting the industry; Securing a long-term racing agreement at Globe Derby Park; Implementing strategies for growth; Regular meetings involving all clubs and industry organisations.

In commenting on the outcomes of the meeting, HRSA Chairman George Fiacchi, and SA BOTRA President Lee-Ann Pangrazio’ stated: “It was great to have the opportunity to discuss harness racing as a collective. While there is a lot of hard work to come, we nonetheless are excited by the opportunities discussed for the future and look forward to working together as a team.”

Square gaiters gone

TASRACING gives the square gaiters the boot.

Reintroduced as a trial in July 2018 and confirmed to continue in January 2020 subject to industry support, trotting races in Tasmania have failed to achieve the support from the industry that was hoped for.

Although there was strong initial support the decline has been obvious specifically over the last seven months with races being deleted due to lack of nominations and decreased field sizes.

Tasracing, after consultation with the Industry Group, have determined that trotting races will no longer be included as part of the Tasmanian program from 1 October 2021.

These six months will give those trainers the opportunity to restable their horses back to the mainland.

A transport subsidy will be provided, on application, to the trainers of the current trotting population to assist with the restabling of these horses.

That kind of equine parallel to racial discrimination, based on gait, now exists in the Apple Isle.

Like Truganina and her people, long ago, the trotters are banished.

Honour board

THE McMullen family continues to dominate the leaderboard. Pete is again on top this week on seven wins with Trent Dawson closest, scoring on two occasions.

On the trainer’s side, Darrell Graham clawed his way past Chantal Turpin to claim the top line with four winners emanating from the DWG barn over the week. C Turpin (three), and Peter Greig two made up the training trifecta.

Most pleasing were the recent efforts by Living Free for the Keats family from Prenzlau, and Moonlight butcher, reined by Jordan Topping for Dan Russell.

Ipswich factor: 24/54.

Albion Park, April 16: Jansson (Steven Doherty for Mal Charlton); A Rainbow Delight (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Kraze (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Maywyn Troubadour ( Trent Dawson for Geoff Dawson); Adam Crocker (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, April 17: Lombo Heaven (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Montana Chief (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); I Am Sparta (Shane Graham for Darrell Graham).

Redcliffe, April 19: Whateley (Taleah McMullen for Darren Ebert); Lavazza (Hayden Barnes).

Albion Park, April 20: Chantrey (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Cheeseandkisses (Trent Dawson for Shane Fraser); Left A Terror (Justin Elkins for Chris Monte).

Redcliffe, April 21: Elle Jay (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Living Free (Angus Garrard for Phill Keats); Royal Princess (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Go Away (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, April 24: Bustaballoon (Paul Diebert for Darrn Ebert); Miss Lily May (Angus Garrard for Phil Mitchell); Melton Max Gentle (Trent Lethaby for John McMullen); Moonlight Butcher (Jordan Topping for Dan Russell); Hit The Track (Darrell Graham for Brett Cargill); Blue Moon Rising (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); Islas Joy (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 6-7: Speedy Dominic (N McMullen) and Blacks A Dance (P McMullen).

R2: Quinella 5-12: Handsome Hero (C Butler) and Will The Wizard (P McMullen).

R3: E/w 4: Our Wall Street Wolf (H Barnes).

R4: E/w 1: Ideal Tiger (Clint Sneddon).

R5: Quinella 1-4: Albion Ark (T Dixon) and RocknRoll Da Gama (L Weidemann).

R6: Quinella 1-7: Little Bolt (A Millard) and LL Cool J (N Dawson).

R7: Quinella 1-8: Artful Maid (A Sanderson) and Nimah Franco (G Dixon).

R8: E/w 2: Meraviglia (I Ross).

R9: E/w 1: Franco Hampton (C Butler).

R10: Box trifecta in four 4-10-12-13: Flingitanwingi (R Thurlow)-Kingdom Come (L Manzelmann)-Our Overanova (G Dixon)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen).