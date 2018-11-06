Levi's record 200 run effort inspires Hornets

THE Ipswich/Logan Hornets had 200 extra reasons to enjoy their first win of this season's Queensland Premier Grade two-day competition.

Classy opener Levi Thomson-Matthews scored the first double century for the club, remaining unbeaten as the Hornets completed a terrific week-end of cricket at Baxter Oval.

After toiling hard to restrict South Brisbane to 317 on Saturday, the Hornets piled on the runs during Sunday's play to finish 2/422 at stumps.

Coach Aaron Moore was rightly thrilled about his team's much-needed victory in the two-day competition after a washout and loss to Norths and University of Queensland.

However, it was the incredible innings of left-hander Thomson-Matthews that had the Hornets buzzing on Sunday night and yesterday.

"It was absolutely sensational, just beautiful to watch,'' Moore said.

In his many coaching roles, Moore has seen plenty of outstanding batting displays at school and club level.

However, he had little doubt the effort of the Hornets' opener was something special.

"That's right up there,'' the former Ipswich Grammar School mentor said.

"It was probably chanceless really. At no stage did he look uncomfortable batting for five hours in the heat.''

A feature of Thomson-Matthews performance was how he went about building a massive innings.

"He played really straight and just punished the bad ball,'' Moore said.

"Even right at the end, his running between wickets was just sensational.''

Moore was also impressed with the batting efforts of Thomson-Matthews' opening partner Dan Wilson (94) and Harry Wood (99).

Exciting talent Wood was unfortunately trapped lbw with a century in sight.

However, the Laidley product was at the crease when the Hornets hit the winning runs before batting on.

Thomson-Matthews and Wilson earlier put on 231 for the first wicket.

"They did all the hard work in that early session,'' Moore said.

As one of the Hornets' most reliable batsmen, Wilson said he'd enjoyed a 240-run partnership with Mitch Weatherhead at the Hornets.

But he said spending time in the middle with Thomson-Matthews on Saturday and Sunday afternoon was pretty special.

"He's a great guy,'' Wilson said. "He just trains hard and anyone around our club will have nothing but positive things to say about him.''

Moore thought Souths' 317 was a below par effort, a credit to the Hornets bowlers.

Spinner Jack Wood led the way with 4/60 from his 12 overs.

Ever-dependable paceman Sean Lutter took 3/82 off 18 overs in the hot conditions on a good batting wicket.

Ipswich/Logan Hornets bowler Sean Lutter toils hard in the hot conditions on his way to snaring three wickets against South Brisbane. Cordell Richardson

Buoyed by the win, the Hornets continue their two-day competition quest in an away match against Wynnum Manly this weekend.

After two tough days of cricket in hot conditions, Moore will adjust his training schedule this week to prepare for another Saturday-Sunday encounter.

However, he felt the team's belief was growing, offering more positive signs for the matches ahead.

The Ipswich/Logan Hornets women are still chasing their first win in their premier grade competition after losing to Gold Coast on Sunday.

The Hornets set a target of 192 after being dismissed in the 47th over. Ruth Johnston topscored with 63.

Gold Coast finished 6/195 (off 44.2 overs) in the game at Amberley.