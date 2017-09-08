27°
News

Leveni can follow in Semi Radradra's footsteps

Fassiferrn's Leveni Kurumalawai congratulates Jamie Hull after a try this season.
Fassiferrn's Leveni Kurumalawai congratulates Jamie Hull after a try this season. Rob Williams
Joel Gould
by

LEVENI Kurimalawai's fellow Fijian flyer at Fassifern has no doubt the Bombers star centre can follow in the footsteps of Semi Radradra and Suliasi Vunivalu and play in the NRL.

Radradra and Vunivalu, both Fijians, line up this weekend for the Eels and Storm respectively in an NRL semi-final.

In Ipswich, Kurimalawai will take the field for the Bombers on Saturday against Goodna in the Ipswich A Grade grand final after scoring 39 tries so far this season.

His fellow centre Marika Kuriyalavou insists he can go all the way and play NRL.

"There is no question,” Kuriyalavou said.

"Leveni is an inspiration to me. Back home he nearly made the Fijian Sevens squad but he didn't make it so he switched to league.

"Leveni has got the ability to play NRL. He has got the speed and he is unbelievably strong.

"He just needs to work hard and do some extras.

"Back in Fiji Semi and Suli are superstars and we always looked up to them because they play NRL.

"Leveni was always one of the quickest players back in Fiji.

"We used to play against each other.

"We are cousins but we played for different clubs back home.

"It was always very hard to stop him because he is faster than me.

"There is a competition to score tries between us (for Fassifern), and we have to score a try in every game.”

Kuriyalavou can't wait for kickoff at 6pm tonight.

"I was playing rugby union in New Zealand for the Randwick club but this is my first year of rugby league in Australia,” he said.

"I am really looking forward to the grand final.”

Joel Gould

Topics:  eels fassifern leveni kurimalawai semi radradra suliasi vunivalu

Ipswich Queensland Times
Springfield's incredible team performance

Springfield's incredible team performance

WHEN a group of young footballers from different cultural backgrounds form a winning combination, it's a credit to the club and key people involved.

Meet Goodna Reserves' pesky Mick Ennis clone

UNDER SKIN: Goodna Eagles hooker Jaison Heke was named Reserve Grade player of the year for his uncompromising and skilful performances.

Jaison Heke admits he's a grub...and loving it

Goodna 'A-Team' on track for glory

UNITED LINK: Goodna coach Laurie Campbell and assistant coach and half Alby Talipeau have forged a strong partnership.

Alby and Laurie become the Eagles' 24/7 eyes

'There will be zero tolerance': Police begin firearm audits

HAND IN UNWANTED GUNS: Laidley Senior Constable Mark Low with guns surrendered under the amnesty.

If you are a licensed gun holder, expect a visit from police

Local Partners