Levels below 15 per cent at major drinking water supply

WATER levels have dropped below 15 per cent at Boonah’s major drinking water supply, Moogerah Dam.

It also services farms postioned along the Warrill Creek catchment area.

While the area recently received more than 180mm in rainfall during December and January, it was not enough to boost levels at the dam.

A Queensland Urban Utilities spokeswoman said the average person in the catchment was using 170 litres of water a day but should be aiming to use less.

“We are really trying to encourage the community to look at ways to save water,” the spokeswoman said.

“Even things like using the half flush on the toilet instead of using the full flush on the toilet. “By cutting down your shower time from 7 minutes to 4 minutes, you can save 27 litres of water.”

She said the medium-level water restrictions remained in place and had become stricter at this point.

“(They haven’t been increased) at this stage, as they’re still medium-level,” she said.

“We’re asking people to aim to use around 140L per person, per day or less than that.”

There are currently no changes to the tanker filling station in Boonah and it remains open to all users.

