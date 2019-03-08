Letting 'kids be kids' is vital for child well-being

USQ lecturer Susan Wilson-Gahan says parents and sports officials need to reconsider what is truly important when getting kids involved in physical activity.

USQ lecturer Susan Wilson-Gahan says parents and sports officials need to reconsider what is truly important when getting kids involved in physical activity. USQ Photography,Anna Singleton

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland lecturer Ms Susan Wilson-Gahan empathises with families who struggle to absorb the financial burden of involving their children in organised sport.

The health and physical education expert believes the rising cost of insurance in response to fears of litigation is one of the key reasons parents are feeling the strain - but they are partly to blame.

She said there needs to be a "re-education of parents and people in positions of authority” to bring the emphasis back to children's health and well-being, and not a fear of injury or being sued.

"From my experience, the fear of litigation surrounds everything we do these days,” Ms Wilson-Gahan said.

"One of the big barriers to physical activity for children now is the number of rules we have. If you visit any swimming pool, you'll see a list of 'donts' a mile long, but not many 'dos'.

"You can't play with a ball, jump off the blocks - definitely no running. There's something about society now that makes people scared to let kids go out and just play.

"I was at Gregory Terrace pool a few months ago watching a little girl trying to train for water polo, and the lifeguard yelled at her to say she wasn't allowed to have the ball in the pool.

"We need to get back to focusing on the child's health and well-being. A lot of these rules and regulations are not about the child's well-being, it's about protecting the venue from litigation.

"If parents focus on the positive outcomes for their children, that might start to change attitudes.”

Another bugbear for parents is the commitment to travelling for junior sport in an increasingly time-poor world.

Ms Wilson-Gahan suggested a different outlook on time spent in-transit is important.

"When I think back to what my parents did, and what I did as a parent driving them all over the place, providing that opportunity for your children shouldn't be seen as hard work or a negative thing,” she said.

"Conversations in the car can be the longest conversations you have with your kids.”