Letters to the Editor: Folau preaches truth from the Bible

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Homophobic speech

Israel Folau preaches truth from the Bible, the world's largest selling book!

To speak truths and values which Christians uphold are now uncomfortable to hear and some declared "politically-incorrect".

Truth, unlike shifting cultural norms, is absolute.

Truth cannot be manipulated like fluctuating values and cultural standards.

To speak truth in a Christian church setting, which many Australians attend, is acceptable to a targeted congregation.

Folau is a prominent cultural figure, known for his natural football talent.

He was vilified in cultures outside the church for preaching Biblical condemnation of homosexuality.

His football career was over.

Today, surprisingly, he is admitted back into Rugby League's Southport "Tigers".

As a Christian nation only decades ago, our law condemned homosexuality as unnatural.

The current culture has taken a seismic shift from condemning "difference".

Any deviation from the Gospel of "inclusion" is considered one of the greatest sins.

We cannot ostracise every Australian who disagrees with popular cultural norms.

Who are the politically-correct "prophets" determining who's kosher and who's not?

In a true democracy, free speech needs to tolerate all sides of the debate.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON PLAN FOR ISLAND WITH ABANDONED RESORT

Harry's view on abandoned resort island plans.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Labor just don't get it. $10 billion into public housing … we need affordable housing for low and middle income earners, not housing commission homes. You would be dead before got a housing commission home or unit. And these people run the government. We are stuffed. What sense is all these jobs if people are leaving CQ because there is no affordable housing and we are bringing outside workers in putting more stress on housing. The federal and state governments do nothing. This problem has been here for years. We need housing for low and middle income workers and we need it now, not next election.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.