LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australian democracy in big trouble

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Australian democracy is in big trouble

After watching the insurrection at the US Capitol, one starts to reflect on the threats to democracy here in Australia.

But in doing so, you soon realise that true democracy no longer exists.

Democracy refers to a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people.

In a true democracy, everyone has equal rights and opportunities and can help make decisions.

This is certainly not the case in Australia.

If you want to really influence the government, you need money and lots of it.

And the really sad thing is that the government doesn't even try to hide this fact.

Some recent examples include:

The federal government, particularly the LNP, hide much of their income from the public and then fight any proposals for political donation reforms.

Sports rort and similar grants (need I say more)

$10,000 dinners with the Prime Minister. Must be a great meal!

So, what type of political system do we have in Australia?

I believe we have a combination of Plutocracy and Corporatocracy.

Please note that I am not a political scholar but I can use a dictionary.

Plutocracy is defined as a state or society governed or controlled by people of great wealth or income.

Corporatocracy is a term used to refer to an economic and political system controlled by corporations or corporate interests.

Here, I would suggest that the fossil fuel industry holds untold sway over the government.

Of course, we have to add a heavy sprinkling of Crony Capitalism to round it all off

Crony capitalism is an economic system in which individuals and businesses with political connections and influence are favoured by government officials.

Major land developers are really into this kind of politicking.

Yes, democracy is in big trouble in Australia.

Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. The sooner we get somebody that really cares about Rocky in local, state or federal government, we will get things done to make us the best city to visit, live, work and play. At the moment those people don't exist here.

LPMC. The NSW Premier has employed private debt collectors to collect outstanding penalties. Why doesn't the Qld's Premier sack some of the 36,000 non-productive staff and employ debt collectors to recoup the $1.4Bil in overdue SPER fines. Palaszczuk has no control over govt staff so taxpayers don't hold your breath waiting for decent rural roads until there is money in the bank.

ONLINE COMMENTS

Senator Susan McDonald has slammed the Queensland Government for "demonising" farmers and imposing overly harsh restrictions on them.

J FENLON: Exactly! Farmers/graziers have a vested interest in preventing their top soil and fertiliser from washing into the sea! However, the developers and the miners aren't as closely scrutinised as the farmers, and neither are the 'contributions' to pollution, by all the cities and towns along the Queensland coast that parallel the GB Reef, alongside one of the world's busiest shipping channels! Factors such as warming oceans are rarely considered either, despite the fact that the first, massive coral bleaching event occurred in pristine waters at the top end of the reef. Of course, we should do more to save GBR, but that's not going to happen unless the 'powers that be' are prepared to consider all the variables.

UNOBTANIUM, Burrum Heads: Look, we all know it's about 'green preferences' for Labor. Cafe latte push bike west enders in Brisvegas, blaming farmers, and dictating Labor policy while they work in offices with aircon and fans run by coal.

YAKATTACK, Bundaberg: Farmers don't like being called environmental vandals but they're a business just like any other when it comes to toxic waste. Planet care is not political it's survival. Farmers don't get to do what they want without scrutiny any longer - their gig is up. Farming is a business. They're not a protected species. Industrial waste is every business' responsibility- "demonise" is just theatrics. The Senator would not say that about spray painters toxic waste going into the waterways so why should farmers be given the "ok" to do the same? It's well past time farmers realised they've got away with doing what they feel like to the land and surrounding ecological areas they impact - that era is over.

MARSLYJ, Bundaberg: What concrete proof do you have that toxic waste from farms is going into the water ways? Farmers look after the land better than their city counterparts who drop can, bottles, plastic bags, and other bulky rubbish (like old refrigerators, lounge suites etc) where ever they think they can get away with it. Never heard of a turtle dying with a stomach full of farm runoff, but they are dying constantly from ingestion of plastic bags left lying around by lazy people. Dr. Peter Ridd said the reef is in pristine condition, as well as the water surrounding it, and that water from every part of the ocean washes around the Barrier Reef. I saw an aircraft jettison seven tonnes of fuel into the atmosphere. Would that cause damage to anything? Of course not!!! It didn't come from a farm.

YOUR SAY

