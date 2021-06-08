Letters to the ed: Palmer’s coal mine confidence ‘misplaced’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

CQ coal mine project

Clive Palmer has claimed in The Australian he is confident he can get approval for a coal mine near Rockhampton.

If he is referring to the Central Queensland Coal Project proposed just 10km from the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, then I believe his confidence is misplaced.

As a local Scuba Diving and Snorkel Reef tour operator, I know how precious these inshore ecosystems are.

The open cut coal mine would be upstream from some of the most pristine parts of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, home to threatened species like dugongs, snubfin dolphins and flatback turtles.

Don't just take it from me.

The Queensland government recently assessed the company's EIS Report and deemed it "not suitable" to proceed due to an "unacceptable risks that cannot be adequately managed or avoided".

Government-appointed scientists warn of "significant and irreversible" impacts to the World Heritage Area.

The Rockhampton mayor and councillors rejected a request to support the CQC project.

Community members have shown their opposition, with neighbouring landholders speaking out in the press and communities rallying in Yeppoon, Mackay and Brisbane ahead of the Queensland government's decision.

For the project to proceed, the federal government will need to ignore the advice of its own expert scientists who have warned they "cannot envisage any feasible mitigation measures, including offsets, that could safeguard these irreplaceable and internationally significant ecological assets".

The project is currently with Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley for consideration.

I urge her to follow the advice of experts and the community and reject this mine.

- Robert Freitag, Capricorn Reef Diving, Rockhampton

Harry's view on Valkyrie State School's water woes.

LPMC. Palaszuzuk spent over $8mil securing the first NRL State of Origin game in Townsville and yes, it will surely help the area, just hope she gets all the ticket money back for future projects.

ANON. I hope some of this phantom funding for the housing and unit crisis in CQ will also be for singles. We are also on struggle street and do pay taxes. $100 million won't cut it.

