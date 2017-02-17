LETTERS: Technology renders politicians redundant

PARLIAMENT was designed in a time when there was little communication.

A person was elected to represent the views of a group of people.

Technology has made that system redundant, and it's out of date.

Parliament is in chaos in which minority groups decide the outcome.

It's time everyone had the opportunity to have a say on important political issues.

Most people have access to the internet, so they can pass judgment on the important issues of the day online.

A lot of money would be saved if we bypassed the deceitful politicians.

They are the most expensive theatre actors, and cost the public a fortune to maintain.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin