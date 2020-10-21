LETTERS: ALP has learned nothing from the last election

We need a plan to get Rockhampton working again

I don't know Tony Hopkins all that well but when you start talking to him, you feel that you have known him for years.

I remember the fact that years ago he organised and achieved a convoy of trucks to go to Canberra to make a protest to support farmers and trucking companies/drivers and a comment from an ALP leader back then; referred it as being the convoy of inconsequence.

Tony stands for integrity and conviction and I certainly know, will give our region a voice in Brisbane.

Tony used to work for Queensland Rail before it was shut down and saw grown men crying outside the gates when learning of the closure and of their termination.

The railway was a major employer for our town, which provided generational jobs, creating hope and skills for our youth.

In 25 out of the last 30 years, what has the ALP done for Rockhampton, in particular, small businesses and private enterprise job creation?

I believe the ALP has learned nothing from the last election; the days of taking Rockhampton voters for granted because they believe that we are a safe Labor seat are over.

Rockhampton region needs a strong voice and I am backing Tony Hopkins, LNP, to have a plan to get Rockhampton working again and to be a growth town and not a ghost town.

Leyland Barnett, Rockhampton.

Cuts would only send Queensland backwards

The LNP can't be trusted on their cost of living promises. Last time the LNP promised to freeze car registration, it went up.

When they promised $120 off power bills, they then increased by $440 on average.

Labor has already delivered $250 off the cost of living relief to households on power bills this year with another $50 on the way next year.

The LNP's policy means a pensioner with no car gets nothing, but everyone gets $300 under Labor for their electricity bill.

The LNP hasn't identified how they will pay for their promises.

This now takes their unfunded commitments to more than $25 billion.

Deb Frecklington has confirmed the LNP wants to get surplus in four years.

When the economy is in a recession, caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, the only way for her and the LNP to get there is to cut.

Cuts would only send Queensland backwards and damage Queensland's economy.

Queenslanders should be reminded that we are still one of the cheapest states in Australia to register a vehicle.

If we were still using the LNP's fees and charges policy, rego fees would be rising 3.5 per cent on every year.

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister

HARRY'S VIEW ON MOWER RACING

Cartoonist Harry Bruce's view on the CQ Mower Racing Club's weekend meeting.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. How many pollies are doing sly deals ???????????? for votes.

ROCK. ORACLE. So the LNP will cut jobs to fund their promises? What about Labor, with no costing or even a Budget airily waved off? I see more taxes under a re-elected Labor. Just like in the federal election vote Labor, be prepared to go broke like QLD is about to. Our Rockhampton and Keppel incumbents are strangely silent on their funding plans.

