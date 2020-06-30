LETTER: Trump his own worst enemy

LETTER: Just some unfinished business with regards to Glenda Carroll's letter from 25/6/2020. It was all pretty harmless, but she couldn't help herself. Working through her loves then, "I hate all the talk against Trump".

He stepped beyond the pale as soon as he took office. All his addresses have lies, half-truths, ignorance and prejudice. The man is a fool. The latest offering that the US is testing for the virus too quickly. It should slow down, then the figures wouldn't look as bad. You don't have to talk against Trump he does it himself.

David Harris