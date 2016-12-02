LETTER: Turkeys won't be giving thanks

Jen Gourley says she's keen to adopt America's Thanksgiving tradition where families feast on roast turkey and spend time with loved ones. (Let us give thanks, 29/11)

Having a day to "give thanks" is an excellent idea - but is torturing turkeys a fitting way to celebrate it?

Each year in the US, 46 million of these birds are gruesomely slaughtered for Thanksgiving dinners.

After enduring a lifetime of pain in grim, cramped, stinking sheds they are trucked to the slaughterhouse and shackled by their ankles to a conveyor belt - their weak and crippled legs often breaking in the process.

They pass through an electrified stun bath, then their throats are cut by an automated blade.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk