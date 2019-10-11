LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get behind me to usher in fresh start

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Ipswich for welcoming the mayoral and council candidates with open hearts and open minds.

It is my personal experience and other candidates tell me that we are all being welcomed when we approach business, sporting and community groups. So thank you for giving us the opportunity to hear from you and for us to share our views with you.

Seven weeks ago today, I declared my candidacy for mayor.

In that time, I launched www.teresaharding.com.au with my Fresh Start Policies and my 100-Day Fresh Start Plan (http://www.facebook.com/teresa hardingipswich).

I have attended 24 local events where I have had meaningful discussions with residents, door-knocked businesses in Ipswich CBD and Rosewood, conducted residential door-knocking, held two mobile offices, personally handed out more than 300 flyers, have had six one-on-one constituent meetings about local issues, met with seven people who are considering running for council, had a meeting with the Interim Administrator and flew to Canberra and had discussions with federal ministers about the infrastructure funding that Ipswich so desperately needs. If I am elected as your mayor, I don't want to wait until April to commence these funding discussions.

I have been delighted with the number of people who have called and messaged me to discuss everything from bus stops, roads, footpaths, dumps and the CBD redevelopment.

I am one of the two mayoral candidates who has published all their policies. Residents have viewed this very favourably as they know exactly what I stand for, my affiliations, qualifications and experiences.

This is an unusual election with no incumbents; it also means that voters don't know us well and would like us to be transparent about our track record.

I encourage all candidates to publish their National Police Certificate and their Queensland Police Person History. We have been through a rough time and the people of Ipswich certainly deserve this level of transparency

I will be holding a friend-raiser event on Saturday, November 16.

If you want to be part of a fresh start for Ipswich, I would love for you to join me.

The details on the event are on my Facebook page.

TERESA HARDING

Candidate for Mayor of Ipswich