LETTER: Time to show pride in our volunteers

TODAY marks International Volunteer Day, a celebration across the world to recognise the efforts of those who selflessly give time to their community.

Here in Queensland we find ourselves at a crossover of seasons, with bushfires causing destruction and summer storms returning to parts of the State.

While the work of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' (QFES) 40,000 plus volunteers is worthy of praise year-round, what better time to say thank you to our dedicated workforce than during one of their busiest times.

These volunteers come from all walks of life, working for the Rural Fire Service (RFS), State Emergency Services (SES), Scientific Unit, Fire Investigation and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

Everyday people who on numerous occasions have left their jobs and families to ensure the safety of their communities through volunteering.

From fighting fires on the frontline to searching for someone's loved ones, working behind the scenes making sure communities are educated, training new members, ensuring responding crews and units are fed and forms are completed, each volunteer is a critical cog in emergency response.

The theme for this International Volunteer Day is 'make change happen - volunteer' and how accurate this statement is when reflecting on the constant hard work of emergency services volunteers.

To each and every volunteer, your dedication, commitment and willingness to sacrifice your time and effort for your community's safety is sincerely appreciated.

I encourage all Queenslanders to show your appreciation for volunteers by sharing a message on the QFES Facebook page or by tweeting @QldFES.

MARK RYAN

Fire and Emergency Services Minister

Warning: blue-green algae is on the rise

IPSWICH visitors to Seqwater lakes have been warned about potential outbreaks of blue-green algae this summer as temperatures start to rise.

The detection of the algae can lead to recreation restrictions at our lakes.

Blue-green algal blooms generally occur in the warmer months due to increased water temperature and optimal light conditions.

It means we are likely to see an increase in the algae in coming months.

Various toxins released by some species of blue-green algae can present a potential health risk to visitors and exposure can result in a skin rash developing.

High levels of algae can cause headaches, nausea, muscular pains, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis.

For the latest updates, visit seqwater.com.au /recreation.

MIKE FOSTER

Seqwater Communication Manager