LETTER: Solar not all it's cracked up to be

COSTLY: Many home owners are making the most of the sun's energy by installing solar panels.

ACCORDING to an Energy Australia spokesperson, renewable energy is "the solution” to lowering electricity prices. This is a myth.

Home owners paid dearly for solar panels in the hope they would pay themselves off in a short period of time.

Retailers are fighting back, introducing daily supply charges and ever higher kilowatt charges for night use.

What many are now finding is that the inverters fail and need costly replacement within five years, with the payback per kilowatt of unused daily power to the grid slowly being eroded to as little as eight cents.

If you were to put this on a mass scale, the infrastructure would come at an enormous cost to councils and retailers, who would then pass on the installation and maintenance costs to ratepayers and consumers.

How that factors into the final retail cost to consumers is anyone's guess. I installed my unit in 2008. It's been a slow claw back of money invested, with no promise of a reasonable return over the 35 years guaranteed initially.

E. ROWE

Marcoola