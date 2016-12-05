LETTER: Rewards program to target curse of Christmas trolley

OVER the next few weeks finding a parking spot at shopping centres will become a frustrating exercise for many drivers and passengers on their way to gather the necessities for the festive season.

As per usual, the old shopping trolley, the bane of many a parking spot, will continue to be discarded by those lazy and sometimes arrogant shoppers who lack consideration for others.

Similarly, the trolley left resting against a post in a pedestrian pathway does not generally impede parking but may present safe passageway issues.

Maybe a pro-active centre manager could instigate a carpark rewards program in the form of a gift and/or discount voucher or lottery ticket sourced from businesses within the centre.

Such rewards could be randomly presented to a shopper observed to place his/her, or for that matter any discarded trolley, in the provided return corals.

Just imagine the possibility of winning a major Lotto prize, or being able to buy a little extra with a gift voucher, all because you took the time to do 'the right thing'.

JOHN GRAHAM

North Ipswich