Letter left at scene of crime leads police to crim

A CRIMINAL led police right to him after he left a letter with an address on it at the scene of the crime.

Nicholas John Burwell, 26, of Churchill appeared before the Ipswich Magistrates Court from prison via video link today.

He pleaded guilty to break and enter and wilful damage.

In the middle of January of last year, Burwell and three other people broke into Stapylton business Beenleigh Truck Parts by cutting a hole through a fence.

They made off with several items, including truck radiators and truck batteries and cable and wires containing copper wire, which were taken away by waiting vehicles.

An almost identical incident involving the same four people occurred at the same business just a couple of days later.

The second time around they dumped the contents of a bin at the business, which included the letter.

Both incidents were caught on CCTV footage.

Police were able to track Burwell back to a Bundamba property after a letter with the address was left at the scene.

Police were able to link Burwell with the stolen property after confirming his fingerprints were on one of the items.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted him and sentenced to six months in prison, to be wholly suspended for 18 months.