Letter from Sir David Attenborough inspires Goodna youngster

A LETTER from Sir David Attenborough has inspired one little girl to flourish in science.

The famous documentary maker and naturalist sent a handwritten letter to Goodna State School, endorsing their science program.

The letter was in response to a flyer that had been sent around the world highlighting the original approach taken around curriculum at the school.

Sir David Attenborough wrote a hand-written letter to Goodna State School. Contributed

His letter says "it was very kind of you to send me details about all you are doing at your school to educate your children about the natural world. I am often asked where my favourite place is. Apart from home, my reply is always Queensland".

His words of encouragement stuck with Year 5 student Sage, who last year received medals for science and writing in the University of New South Wales International Competitions and Assessments for Schools program (ICAS).

Together with a perfect score in the science competition, Sage was also placed as the highest achiever in writing in Queensland and the second highest in Australia.

Her other accolades include; A tally of 11 High Distinctions to date across science, mathematics, spelling, writing and English; Being one of only five multiple prestigious ICAS medallists in any primary or high school in Queensland in 2017; Consistently being in the top one per cent of academic achievers as measured against international benchmarks; Being Dux of her grade every year since Prep.

Goodna State School principal Dan Dempsey said the school community was extremely proud of Sage and her efforts.

"In equal measure, Sage has 21st century smarts, extraordinary application and humility. In a very real sense it's these qualities that embody what it means to be a lifelong learner in the Goodna community," he said.