Crime

Letter from crim's son saying he 'let him down' hits hard

Lachlan Mcivor
by
12th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
A CRIMINAL with a long history of dishonesty offences wept as he was told he would have to serve another two months behind bars for taking $4500 worth of tools and using a stolen car as his own for a couple of months.

Scott Anthony Cook, 40, from Slacks Creek pleaded guilty to six charges including breaking and entering, stealing, disqualified driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Between February 1 and 6, he broke into a garden shed and took a significant number of tools to the value of $4500.

In January and February, he drove off without paying for fuel from Puma petrol station in West Ipswich and Woolworths petrol station in Booval to the tune of $90.

A stolen car taken in January was found at his residence on March 13, left nonchalantly outside his home and used as if it was his own vehicle.

Cook has spent the past four months in custody and the court heard he had a seven-page criminal history and eight-page traffic history.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Cook was struggling financially after his Centrelink payments were cut off and he was finding to hard to sustain his drug problem.

Mr Hans said Cook started using marijuana at 12 and methamphetamine at 20. The court heard Cook's 14-year-old son had recently sent him a letter, telling him he had failed him as a father, which had been a "wake up call".

His partner, with the couple's seven-month-old daughter, was in court to support him.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Cook to serve two more months in prison before a parole eligibility date of September 6.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and placed on an 18 month parole period.

Mr Shepherd urged Cook to "take control" of his life with a family "desperately" needing a father.

"Step up or they will miss out," he said.

"The question of going back to jail is up to you."

crime ipswich court scott cook
Ipswich Queensland Times

