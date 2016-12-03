37°
Opinion

LETTER: Child saftey failures put children at peril

3rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Shannon Fentiman
Shannon Fentiman Photo from Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LEAKED October data from the Department of Child Safety shows just how many at-risk children across Queensland are waiting in backlogs, being sent back to potentially dangerous homes because the system that's meant to protect them can't keep up.

Almost 4000 cases of suspected child abuse across the state are stuck in processing backlogs - vulnerable children waiting for our help.

Eighty-five per cent of child abuse investigations that require action within a 10-day period are missing the deadline.

What's more disturbing is almost 70 per cent of all child abuse investigations, including the most urgent, aren't started on time.

We have never before seen such poor levels of response to child abuse.

Last month, 940 new cases of suspected child abuse were opened across south-east Queensland, and by the end of the month, 652 cases were still outstanding.

In the state's south-west, more than 1100 cases of suspected child abuse remained open at month's end.

The story isn't any better when we head north, with more than 1000 at-risk children in north and far north Queensland still languishing in a growing backlog.

Despite increasing pressure on the system, our Child Safety Service Centres across the state have had their budgets slashed for the 2015-16 year - it makes zero sense.

If this data wasn't leaked, Queenslanders would have had to wait months to see it and not before Labor applied a thick coat of spin.

Rather than openly confronting the crisis in child safety, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman are more interested in protecting their political interests.

If I was Child Safety Minister, I would be working around the clock, day and night, to ensure we reduce these backlogs as soon as possible.

This week it was announced that addicted parents known to Child Safety would be drug-tested - but if this wasn't already happening, the Minister should be asking why not.

It's disturbingly clear that our Child Safety system is in crisis and Fentiman must resign or be sacked.

ROS BATES

Opposition Child Safety spokesperson

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  child safety letters opinion

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Family of slain grandfather welcomes guilty plea

Family of slain grandfather welcomes guilty plea

A YOUNG man faces the prospect of life in jail after pleading guilty to the senseless fatal attack of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede

Rally over land clearing in Ipswich today

Helen Darbellay releasing a koala at Hardy's campground at Purga on Friday. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

Group wants the council to take a more active role

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Boonah brakes the cycle

Braking the Cycle program to help disadvantaged youth

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Atmosphere Band are playing at Brothers Leagues Club.

Here's the latest on the live music scene in the city

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

TV Insider: Hail our national treasure Ernie Dingo

Ernie Dingo scuba dives on the Great Barrier Reef in a scene from Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

The beloved TV presenter is back in a new series for NITV

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!