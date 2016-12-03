LETTER: Child saftey failures put children at peril

LEAKED October data from the Department of Child Safety shows just how many at-risk children across Queensland are waiting in backlogs, being sent back to potentially dangerous homes because the system that's meant to protect them can't keep up.

Almost 4000 cases of suspected child abuse across the state are stuck in processing backlogs - vulnerable children waiting for our help.

Eighty-five per cent of child abuse investigations that require action within a 10-day period are missing the deadline.

What's more disturbing is almost 70 per cent of all child abuse investigations, including the most urgent, aren't started on time.

We have never before seen such poor levels of response to child abuse.

Last month, 940 new cases of suspected child abuse were opened across south-east Queensland, and by the end of the month, 652 cases were still outstanding.

In the state's south-west, more than 1100 cases of suspected child abuse remained open at month's end.

The story isn't any better when we head north, with more than 1000 at-risk children in north and far north Queensland still languishing in a growing backlog.

Despite increasing pressure on the system, our Child Safety Service Centres across the state have had their budgets slashed for the 2015-16 year - it makes zero sense.

If this data wasn't leaked, Queenslanders would have had to wait months to see it and not before Labor applied a thick coat of spin.

Rather than openly confronting the crisis in child safety, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman are more interested in protecting their political interests.

If I was Child Safety Minister, I would be working around the clock, day and night, to ensure we reduce these backlogs as soon as possible.

This week it was announced that addicted parents known to Child Safety would be drug-tested - but if this wasn't already happening, the Minister should be asking why not.

It's disturbingly clear that our Child Safety system is in crisis and Fentiman must resign or be sacked.

ROS BATES

Opposition Child Safety spokesperson