Let's play: Ipswich tackling extra footy challenges

Representatives from a number of Rugby League Ipswich clubs in different grades are joined by referees at the recent season launch, excited about what's in store.

Representatives from a number of Rugby League Ipswich clubs in different grades are joined by referees at the recent season launch, excited about what's in store. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker is rightfully excited about the look of this year's A-Grade competition heading into this weekend's season-opening games.

He expects Brothers to be among the contenders having recruited some extra firepower in the off-season. He's also tipping the unpredictable Fassifern, a resurgent Goodna and strengthened Swifts combination to be in the mix for finals.

He hopes Norths and West End rise to the challenge.

"I think A-Grade is going to be very competitive,'' the long-time rugby league enthusiast said.

The ultimate prize for the A-Grade combatants is making Ipswich's senior grand final, moved back to Sunday (September 15) this season after being held on Saturdays in previous years.

While the grand final change was a major off-season decision, Parker and his board have also been tackling other issues in the lead-up to the 2019 season.

They include attracting enough teams for a competitive under-20 series. With only three teams nominating sides so far, the competition has been deferred until round 4 of the Rugby League Ipswich season.

"We're hoping within two weeks we'll have five (teams),'' Parker said. "In the 20s, we're hanging off to see what we can actually do there.''

The A-Grade competition kicks off on Saturday night with West End hosting Brothers at Daniel's Park.

Sunday's matches feature Swifts at home to Redbank Plains (at Purga) and Goodna muscling up against last year's grand final champions Fassifern at Woogaroo Field.

Ipswich junior players kick off after Easter, with grading trials being held in coming weeks for the Premier and Development League competitions.

Ten teams have nominated for the new under-18 competition being trialled under an NRL player development framework. The focus is on the U20s and U18s, changed from U17s and U19s.

The U18s remain as juniors with the U20s moving into the senior competition.

Parker said another off-season rule change was lifting the age of players eligible to play senior footy. It has increased from 17 to 18.

The Ipswich under-16 competition has so far attracted nine sides, the same as at under-15 level.

The under-14 (14 sides) and under-13 (15 sides) competitions are looking reasonably healthy.

New Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker. Rob Williams

Parker was waiting to see the impact of the Queensland Rugby League's no-tackle rule for under-6 players, and not playing for points and not having finals for kids up to under-12 grades.

The QRL-instigated junior changes are a one-year trial this season, based on recommendations.

Parker said although numbers were slightly down on last year, he expected to see an increase in interest as the new junior season approaches.

He said the board was settled for the first time in a year, with experienced football coach and administrator Darren Boettcher recently being appointed.

"It's always good to have someone with that experience on board with me,'' Parker said.

"He's been around the traps.''

Other board members are former chairman David Nugent, Anthony Breeze and David Martin.

Apart from getting on top of the new rule changes, Parker has spent recent weeks visiting clubs gauging their challenges and looking at ways RLI can help.

He's already planning to watch some A-Grade action this weekend, having the finals format re-jigged this season.

The RLI board has approved senior grand finals on Sunday, September 15 at the North Ipswich Reserve - following the junior premiership deciders on September 14.

Junior and senior finals will start in late August, leading into the showcase weekend of grand final footy.

In another important development, Parker said the RLI board was working more closely with the Ipswich Jets.

He said times on grand final day would depend on whether the Jets were also in the finals and hosting a home game at the same venue.

"There's been some positive interaction between us and the Jets,'' the board chairman said.