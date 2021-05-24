Let's make life easier for genuine job hunters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My name is Ingrid and I have lived in the Ipswich area for five years.

I started receiving the disability pension about 2.5 years ago.

I was previously a cleaner and worked for families cleaning homes and also as a nanny part time.



I have recognised over the years that opportunities for people over 40 to enter the workforce few and far between.

We have to compete with a younger workforce but also people that have more qualifications when we are perfectly able to learn to do the job just as well.

What is frustrating is the government took away free training years ago.

They provided Centrelink courses, but it didn't lead to getting jobs most of the time, as the whole system was flawed.

I would like to do voluntary work one day but my options are very limited. My real passion is to start my own business.

I believe Ipswich City Council should provide people like me and younger adults courses to train and give us new skills.

We need these opportunities as well as work experience in a chosen career.

People are needed and jobs need to be filled.

This is also is a great chance for the government to enable the young and older generation to start feeling good about going back into the workforce with new skills and ideas about what they want for their future.

Ingrid lama

North Booval