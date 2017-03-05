Let's hope One Nation wins in the next election

SHAYNE Neumann's letter (QT 3/3) , shamelessly lays the blame for the Fair Works Commission's decision at the feet of Turnbull.

Shayne seems to have forgotten that he was part of the team that trashed Fair Work Australia and legislated them independent of government.

Fair Work Australia at the bequest of their union buddies, and are too gutless to accept some responsibility for what they created.

It is obvious Labor plans to once again fight a scare campaign like 'Mediscare' where lies and untruths will lead the way.

Lets hope One Nation wins the seat of Blair next federal election and just maybe some honest representation.

ROB SNELL

Ipswich