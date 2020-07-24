‘Let’s get him’: Three golf buggies stolen from golf club

A CCTV still Sandy Gallop Golf Course and Function Centre posted on its Facebook page in relation to three golf buggies being stolen.

THREE buggies were stolen from a shipping container late at night from an Ipswich golf club.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an unknown offender or offenders broke into a shipping container at Sandy Gallop Golf Course and Function Centre between midnight on Wednesday and 6.30am on Thursday.

"Two are still outstanding, while one was found on the golf course," he said.

The golf club posted a CCTV still on its Facebook page, urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Can anybody assist with identifying this person wanted in relation to a break and enter," it read.

"Please share this post, let's get him."

The Sandy Gallop Golf Course and Function Centre owner has been contacted for comment.