Lethal ‘Jett’ provides valuable lesson on Ipswich turf

Ipswich State High School Langer Cup players will need to regroup after their first-up performance.

A FLYING "Jett'' turned on the afterburners at the home of Ipswich rugby league to complete a stunning first-up victory in this year's Langer Cup schoolboy competition.

Unfortunately for Ipswich, it wasn't a homegrown footballer carving up the North Ipswich Reserve.

A hat-trick by Palm Beach Currumbin winger Jett Forbes capped his team's runaway 44-12 win over Ipswich State High on Wednesday night.

When Ipswich State High halfback Jake Self converted his team's second try, the home side looked every bit on target to cause a major upset over the defending Langer Cup champions.

However, as they do to so many sides who drop their guard, Palm Beach Currumbin (PBC) punished every Ipswich mistake.

PBC scored eight tries with blistering speed, chip kicks, lethal attack and stepping up when under pressure.

Ipswich was on a high when hooker Tommy Luhrman picked up from he left off last season to score the opening four-pointer after slicing through the PBC defence.

But after Ipswich got 12-10 up, PBC gave this year's senior Ipswich side an early football lesson.

Head coach Josh Bretherton knew before the game PBC would be the benchmark. They showed why in the manner they capitalised on every Ipswich knock-on or dropped ball.

"They did a really, really good job tonight,'' Bretherton said.

"We knew we had a test. We've been tested and we've got things to work on.''

Poor ball control in the second half highlighted one of those areas Ipswich State High need to address urgently.

"You can never win games of football completing four sets, particularly against a quality opposition like Palm Beach,'' Bretherton said.

Bretherton and his players can return to school reflecting on what the PBC juggernaut does better.

"The first 20 minutes they were really good, right in the game, then probably had a bad 10 minutes,'' Bretherton said of his side.

Ipswich were down 22-12 at the break, unable to reverse the constant PBC attack as scoreboard pressure mounted.

"We just have to learn from them and then we just have to get the completions right,'' the coach said.

"If we don't respect the football, we're not going to win any games of football.''

TOUGH DRAW: Ipswich State High's chance to build for strong finish

A positive for last year's semi-finalists Ipswich was facing a powerhouse opponent first up, especially with a number of new players in the side.

"You have to start somewhere and we'll just move on from that,'' Bretherton said.

"We've got between now and the end of the year to work back towards that level which I think the boys are capable of doing.''

Great start for ISH Reserves

In the first game of the elite 2021 schoolboy competition, Ipswich State High's Reserve Grade team delivered a determined performance, beating Palm Beach Currumbin 20-8.

"It's always good to start the season off with a win,'' coach Jonathan Dore said, emerging from a jubilant dressing room.

"They looked really sharp.

"I set them the task today of going out there and working their way into a game and if they compete long enough, we'll come over the top of them, which we did at the end.''

ISH side led 14-8 at the break, sealing the win built on outstanding second half defence.

"One of the key things that we are building through our side is being solid in defence,'' Dore said. "Run hard, tackle hard and communicate.

"If we do that, we'll win games like we did today.''

Like their top side, PBC always field quality Reserve Grade combinations.

"Palm Beach every year are a really good side,'' Dore said.

"They are one of those schools that every single year have really gun teams all the way from their juniors to their seniors.

"So to come out and beat them in round one is a really big thing for us.''

Halfback Khan Towler is captain of the side, having been at Ipswich State High since year seven.

Ipswich State High's year 10 team came from 16-10 down to secure a spirited draw in the Walters Cup clash.

Ipswich led 10-4 at halftime before Palm Beach set up the thrilling finish.

Langer Cup Round 1: Palm Beach Currumbin 44 ((Jett Forbes 3, Ryan Foran, Travis May, Reef Sommerville, Josh Lynn, Zac Munn tries; Josh Lynn 6 conversions) def Ipswich State High 12 (Tommy Luhrman, Josiah Pahulu tries; Jake Self 2 conversions) at North Ipswich Reserve.