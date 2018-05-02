Let the dogs out at new off-leash park

DOG FRIENDLY: Bronwyn Whyatt and dog Ollie are excited about the new dog parking opening at Orion

DOG FRIENDLY: Bronwyn Whyatt and dog Ollie are excited about the new dog parking opening at Orion Carly Morrissey

DOG owners are excited about a new dog park set to open on Saturday at Orion.

Brownwyn Whyatt owner of staffy Ollie can't wait until it opens.

Ms Whyatt who works at Bad Wolf Boutique said the dogs in her doggy day care would enjoy a run around on the grass when the park opens.

"Orion is becoming a lot more dog friendly and it's good for business," she said.

The new dog park set to open on Saturday. Carly Morrissey

Orion Springfield Central Centre Manager Melissa Crittenden said the Sirius Off-leash Park will be ready for owners and their four-legged friends to experience the area from Saturday May 5.

"We're thrilled to offer the Springfield community one of the first dog parks included within a shopping centre in Australia," Ms Crittenden said.

The off-leash dog park is located on Main Street and includes two areas; one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

"We love being able to provide a family-friendly environment at Orion and now we can include canine family members too.

"Town Walk and Main Street have always been dog-friendly areas, so the addition of a dog park seemed like a wonderful way to extend this offering to our customers."

The off-leash park includes shaded seating and grassed areas, as well as a number of pieces of canine exercise equipment and dog friendly water bubblers.

Orion Springfield Central is also home to a dedicated Pet Café as well as the Bad Wolf Boutique.

