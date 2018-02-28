Let the adventures begin at Mt Barney Lodge

AS you drive down the gravel road towards the Mt Barney Lodge, you can't help but be in awe of the rolling green hills and the impressive mountains which seem so high they are piercing the sky.

The movement of a large goanna shifts my focus from the picturesque postcard view out of my front windscreen to the right side of the road, and as I look, I see the end of its tail on a large tree trunk before it disappears into the treetop.

A slight shudder, and the realisation I am out in the bush draws me back to the road. Just in time too, as we are greeted with the entry sign to the Mt Barney Lodge.

As my photographer David Nielsen and I exit the car at the reception, we are instantly greeted by the searing heat radiating down from the sun. We were after all visiting during the unbearable heatwave which Queensland experienced for a week-and-a-half.

Upon entry of the visitors centre, we are greeted by Nathan Roberts, who we soon come to know as a nature enthusiast who is passionate about his job and the environment.

He walks us down to the function centre where we can sit in air conditioning and have a chat about what his day job entails, and all the beautiful sites which visitors and residents can experience here.

"At Easter, it will be three years since I have been working here," he said.

"It's not a bad office to go to every day. I do get to roam the national park and get to take people on guided tours. It's a really great experience to pass on as much local knowledge as I can to hopefully educate and inform our guests."

Most weekends, and nearly every day in the school holidays, Mr Roberts is out showcasing the beautiful World-Heritage-listed Mt Barney National Park to hikers, campers, photography groups, families, schools and anyone else who is up for some adventure.

"We offer a lot of guided walks throughout the area. In the Mt Barney National Park there are lots of beginner tracks, medium tracks and more more advanced tracks," he said.

"We know these tracks really well, so we are able to pass off the best local knowledge to visitors.

"We might get a group of people who want to come and look for orchids. That's great, because we know where they all are.

"Or we might get a photography group that want to do a walk to get some of the best shots. Well, we can take them there."

One of the most popular guided walks occurs late in the afternoon once a month.

"We have a new walk, which has been out a few times now, and that is taking walkers up to the top of Mt Maroon to watch the moon rise," Mr Roberts said.

"Once a month when the big moon rises, we take groups up to the summit and we have dinner there. We take everything we need up there with us. The group gets to watch the moon rise and then spend some time up there before we walk back down in the dark.

"This is however a medium track, not suitable for beginners. But you can always start walking up some of the tracks to build up your fitness."

As he talks about the wide range of guided walks available for adults, his eyes light up when he begins to talk about what activities are available for kids. It's easy to see from the way he talks that this is his favourite thing about his job.

"I really like how this is a place where kids can be kids, and play in the dirt," he said.

"Because we are in a digital blackspot here, they don't have access to their phones or tablets.

"I really enjoy seeing them arrive and them looking around in awe, because they might have missed that on the way in because they were on their devices."

For families who are looking for new camping places to stay in the school holidays, Mt Barney Lodge has plenty of activities to teach the kids about the natural environment and how to survive in the wild. Most of the programs are run by Mr Roberts, giving him the opportunity to be a big kid himself.

"It's all nature based play here," he said.

"We teach the kids basic tracking skills, so they can identify tracks and scats.

"We also show the kids local bush tucker which they can eat, such as lilly pillies and macadamia nuts.

"We also have a kids night adventure, which is really popular. That is where we take the kids out for roughly two-and-a-half hours and we play games, cook damper on sticks, have a sausage sizzle and try and spot animals in the night."

There is obviously much more for the kiddies to enjoy, but we don't want to give it all away.

If camping is on your to do list for the upcoming school holidays, Mt Barney Lodge only allows a maximum of 150 people to stay at the one time.

Some of the accommodation at Mt Barney Lodge. David Nielsen

Whether you want to explore the region with Mr Roberts or on your own, the list of things to see are endless.

If you are feeling fit and adventurous, head up the many walking tracks up Mt Barney or Mt Maroon. But be sure to see someone about the tracks so you don't become what Mr Robert's calls "geographically embarrassed".

As I have already mentioned, this national park is World-Heritage-listed, and features remnants of the Gondwanan Rainforest.

On the Mt Barney Lodge website, it says there are a variety of walks on offer and plenty of spots to see the beautiful landscapes. There are lots of tracks to explore on foot that take you to peaks, creeks and waterholes.

As Mr Robert's said, "most people don't know that this is here in their own backyard, ready to explore".

If you would like to discover more of the region, here are some top walks which should be on your list.

Cronan Creek Cascades inside the Mt Barney National Park. Contributed

The lower portals

THIS is one of the most popular walks for guests and visitors to undertake. The track leaves from the Mt Barney Lodge carpark and heads down by the river bed. The walk features a 40 metre rock gorge where you can take a dip to cool down.

Cronan Creek Cascades

THIS 6km walking track is an easy to moderate walk with great views of Mt Lindesay and Mt Earnest. Shortly into the walk you will reach a cool rainforest. The Cronan Creek Cascades offer a stunning waterfall which is definitely Instagram worthy!

Mt Maroon

MT Maroon is one of the more challenging walks in the area. This is rated as a class 5 track, which means a difficult walk which requires a high level of fitness and experiencing walking off-track.

Allow 6 hours to complete the walk and don't forget your camera.

It is important to speak with staff at the Mt Barney Lodge before taking off though.

Mt Barney

MT Barney is one of the most popular bushwalks in southeast Queensland. The isolated peaks and Toms tom walk is labelled as very hard, and takes roughly 10 hours to complete.

The south east ridge ascent and peasants ridge descent should also be tackled by experienced climbers only.

Mt Barney Lodge is easily reached from either Brisbane or the Gold Coast. As you leave Rathdowney, turn right onto 'Rathdowney - Boonah Rd. At 8km, turn left onto Upper Logan Rd and follow the brown 'finger board' signs to Mt Barney Lodge and Mt Barney National Park for 10km. The last 3km are a good quality upgraded gravel road.