Let Switch Podiatry get you back to good health

GREAT SERVICE: Gary Delpaul of Switch Podiatry said podiatrists were often overlooked, but were essential to achieving better health outcomes.

GREAT SERVICE: Gary Delpaul of Switch Podiatry said podiatrists were often overlooked, but were essential to achieving better health outcomes. business

SWITCH Podiatry is celebrating the first year of podiatry services in Ipswich.

Gary Delpaul established his own, home-based practice after several career changes through his colourful career history, which included military training and cross fit.

"It came out of my own health issues,” Mr Delpaul said.

"I had really pushed my body over the years and was paying the price. It had me turn my attention to podiatry and the rest is history,” Mr Delpaul said.

His dream of owning a podiatry business has been a seven-year journey.

"I was a studying at QUT, which is the only university that offers this. After four years of study, I worked for another practice before embarking on my own,” he said.

"A lot of people don't really understand that we deal from hips to toes. We get a lot of training over the total anatomy, but this is our area of specialisation.”

According to Mr Delpaul, podiatry is not properly recognised for the level of services it can provide.

Mr Delpaul said people suffering ailments were more likely to visit a GP or physio before looking at a trip to the podiatrist.

"A lot of people suffer sprained ankles. We have a lot to offer and we can really provide a great deal of help,” he said.

Mr Delpaul said the right shoes were important and make a significant difference to health outcomes.

"It is like saying let's take off the car tyres and run on the metal rims,” he said.

"It is a rough ride and a massive stress.”

Mr Delpaul will advise on the correct footwear to ensure feet are correctly supported.

He said sedentary lifestyles were leading to people suffering significant issues on the lower back. Mr Delpaul said many of his patients visited him with lower back issues and that there was much that could be done to correct this.

Sports injuries that occur often include sciatica and plantar fasciitis.

"There are things to be done to assist in the healing process for plantar fasciitis. It tends to be more prevalent in women 40 plus,” Mr Delpaul said.

"We can bulk bill. Patients do not need a referral but GPs can provide a referral if needed. We are approved to order X-rays and to prescribe some medications.”

Mr Delpaul said he remains focused on dealing with the underlying causes of the symptoms patients present to him.

The podiatrist is a member of the peak body representing podiatrists.

"It is a national organisation. We are keen to get ourselves better understood in the wider community,” Mr Delpaul said. "I certainly do a lot of that locally.”

The Karalee-based practice is eyeing a move to the Karalee Shopping Centre in the near future.

"We need to have more passing traffic,” he said.

"I have lived here for about 17 years and love this community. I have really found a deep passion and look forward to continuing to provide this local podiatry service.”

Switch Podiatry is located at 14 Joyce St, Karalee.