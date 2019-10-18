Let game flow: World Cup highs, lows

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE Rugby World Cup is down to eight countries with our Wallabies still among the teams that can win the trophy.

The tournament has featured several high points and a low point so far.

The high points include the performances of host nation Japan, who have shocked many with their gutsy football and the emergence of several young stars from developing countries who will be looking for contracts after the competition is finished.

The football has been entertaining from some countries who love to throw the ball around making it a better game to watch.

The low point so far has been the interpretations from the referees and TMO on several tackles that were only a penalty at best.

Rugby is a collision sport so contact will be accidental in most cases.

Let's apply a common sense decision to each case and move on and give the viewers what they want - some great free-flowing action.

The quarter finals are this weekend where England take on our Wallabies, favourites New Zealand battle Ireland, Wales face France and hosts Japan tackle South Africa.

The bookmakers see England, New Zealand, Wales and South Africa to win their relevant clashes and progress onto the semi-finals.

I tend to agree with them.

I am hoping though that the Wallabies have been building up to a big performance and can produce it on Saturday.

Rain issues, better weekend ahead

WHILE we all were grateful for the rain that came last Saturday, it played havoc with sports around the region.

Firstly, it was round one of softball fixtures but no play was possible with the diamonds deemed unplayable.

Vigoro were in the same boat with the rain cancelling the first day of their season.

Cricket fared a little better than softball and vigoro with some teams getting on the field, mainly in Toowoomba.

The sun should be shining all weekend so all sports will be happy to get back out on the grounds.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. What a sensational day it was at Bathurst last weekend. For those people who consider themselves rev heads it had all the thrills and spills which normally impact on the great race. We have a winner in Scott McLaughlin but it was only provisional so far.

2. The Canadian Rugby Union team for helping in the clean up efforts after the typhoon devastated Japan. These are the stories that should be getting more coverage.

3. Fifteen-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff who became the youngest player in 15 years to win a WTA title. This girl has enormous talent and has risen from 600 to inside the top 75 in the past 12 months.

Sinners: 1. Gold Coast sponsor TFH for blaming the sponsorship pull-out on the Grand Final Welcome to Country gaffe made by captain Ryan James. I would understand if you just said you are pulling out for poor performance on the field. Everyone is entitled to make a mistake.

2. Boxing has had enough black eyes without trotting out an over 40's fight between Anthony Mundine and Muay Thai champion John Wayne Parr. Both fighters had great careers but should now be training the next batch of fighters on the way up.

Did you know? 1. The home team must provide the referee with 36 footballs for each NFL game.

2. Golf is the only sport that has been played on the moon.

3. Jordon Speith won $61,867 less at the Masters than Arnold Palmer in his entire career.

Bomber's best: I tipped the Bullets to defeat Cairns and that's exactly what they did.

This week, the world's richest horse race on turf, "The Everest", is on and I'm tipping the favourite Santa Ana Lane to cross the finish line first.

Watch out for Arcadia Queen, Classique Legend and Ten Sovereigns.