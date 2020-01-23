Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Adnun Khan was chased across the city after a man demanded money at gunpoint at The Ridge shopping centre. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Adnun Khan was chased across the city after a man demanded money at gunpoint at The Ridge shopping centre. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Victim’s shock at sentence for gunman who chased family

Michael Nolan
8th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO and a half years in jail for attempted armed robbery was an inadequate sentence, according a father who was chased across Toowoomba by a drug-affected gunman.

Adnun Khan said it was hard to forget the night his daughter's life was threatened by David Patrick Sjerp, 39.

"My daughter still mentions the 'bad guy that chased us,' so she definitely remembers," he said.

"My wife got really scared that night."

Sjerp approached the family at The Ridge shopping centre car park, about 8pm on January 22.

He brandished a fake pistol and gestured to Mr Khan that he wanted money.

Fearing for the lives of his wife and four-year-old daughter, Mr Khan drove off.

Sjerp followed them for about 10 minutes and at one point the would-be robber cornered the family in Yarrow Close.

"He blocked us in and I had to drive over the footpath to get away," Mr Khan said at the time.

During the ordeal Mr Khan's wife was on the phone with police who suggested they lead the gunman to Toowoomba station.

Yesterday Toowoomba District Court Judge Tony Rafter SC sentenced Sjerp to two and half years in jail, after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery.

surveypromo

Judge Rafter set Sjerp's parole date at December 2.

The sentence is a fraction of what Mr Khan wanted.

After speaking with police and the crown prosecutor Mr Khan said he expected Sjerp would get up to 10 years, not two and a half.

While the gun was fake, the fear it caused was real.

"I don't think that is adequate to be honest," he said.

Despite the short sentence the family was keen to put the matter behind them.

"We have a camera in our car now, so if anything like that happen again, we will record it," Mr Khan said.

"Other than that, we are moving on with life."

attempted armed robbery crime toowoomba editors picks fake gun gunman toowoomba district court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pregnant mum uses friend as decoy, robs bottle-o

        Premium Content Pregnant mum uses friend as decoy, robs bottle-o

        Crime A Lockyer Valley woman has used her male friend as a decoy, distracting a bottle shop cashier to steal a six pack of bourbon.

        • 8th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        Footage shows Pisasale meeting sex worker: Court

        Premium Content Footage shows Pisasale meeting sex worker: Court

        Crime Surveillance footage has been detailed in court

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals Snakes pulled from roofs, beds, pools, in catchers’ ‘mental’ week

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:28 AM
        Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Premium Content Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Politics Labor’s $3b war chest as Budget blowout hidden

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:06 AM