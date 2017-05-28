Let Corby fit back into community

COMING HOME: Schapelle Corby is due to return home, but how will the media treat her.

IT SEEMS it is a case of build it and they will come.

Rather, publish it and they will listen/read it; at least in the eyes and ears of the news media.

I have no desire to comment on Schapelle Corby except to say I hope she is allowed to meld back into the community on her return to Australia, without being a constant, ongoing target of a news media that seemingly has no compassion and no idea of what really interests its audience.

I doubt the media's department of interest is replicated within the wider community.

Again, seems like another case of lazy news reporting.

Easier to bombard us with Corby stuff to fill the pages and bulletins, rather than seek and report real "news".

KEV PEARCE

Raceview