Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

Singer Rhydian Lewis brings his show, The Best of Buble, to the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, February 14.

FANS of Canadian artist Michael Bublé will have the opportunity to sing and dance along to an array of his biggest hits at a special tribute show being held at the Ipswich Civic Centre next month.

International singer and comedian Rhydian Lewis will lead his big band The Residuals when he takes to the stage for The Best of Bublé Tribute Experience on Valentines Day.

Speaking from his home in Byron Bay, Mr Lewis told the Queensland Times audiences can expect a toe tapping, dance along experience.

“We believe we have created the perfect show which features all of Michael’s biggest songs,” he said.

“His music is so romantic, powerful and magical that you can’t help but sing or dance along. “Quite often we have seen people get up out of their seats and dance, because his music is perfect to waltz or tango to.

“It’s quite a nice sight for us to see when we are up on stage.”

The show includes a stellar line-up Bublé’s biggest hits including, The Way You Look Tonight, Home, Everything, Lost, Sway, Save The Last Dance For Me, Haven’t Met You Yet and many more.

In addition to the songs, Mr Lewis said audiences could expect to learn more about the super stars writing process.

“Throughout the show I also do a small narrative where I tell the audience how certain songs came about,” he said.

“It’s interesting to understand the connection between certain songs.”

Joining Mr Lewis on stage is a number of talented musicians who he says are “some of the most talented musicians in the country”.

“Half are from Brisbane, the other half are from the Gold Coast,” he said.

“Some of them have even played with Stevie Wonder, that’s how big they are.

“They are true musicians and are just as good, probably even better, than the musicians in Michael’s band.”

A guest singer will also be performing on the night with Brisbane jazz artist Melissa Western making a special appearance.

“She is absolutely awesome and a very integral part of the band,” Mr Lewis said.

“She plays a couple of songs with us and she steals the show.

“She is just magnetic.”

The Best of Bublé Tribute Experience will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, February 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $49 or $79 for dinner and the show.

To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.