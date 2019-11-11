LEST WE FORGET: Remembering Ipswich's war heroes

AS the bugle began to play The Last Post, tears slowly began to roll down the faces of those who attended the Remembrance Day service at The Workshops Rail Museum.

A small crowd gathered at the cenotaph to lay wreaths and hold a minute's silence at 11am to commemorate 101 years since the end of WWI.

Ipswich Railways Sub Branch president Ray Watherston said Remembrance Day was an important day in our nation's history to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country's freedom.

"We honour those who have served. These people have made a significant contribution to the defence of Australia through the years of our history," he said.

"We pause to remember those who gave their lives, those who were wounded or suffered injuries, whether it be physical or mental.

"We also remember the families who paid the price of the sacrifices of their sons and brothers."

Ipswich Railways Sub branch treasurer Spike Dainer said 2019 also marked another occasion for the branch - the 100th anniversary of the cenotaph that proudly stands on the ground of the Workshops.

"The unveiling of the Ipswich Railway Workshops War Memorial by Queensland Governor, Sir Hamilton Goold-Adams was held on Saturday, September 27, 1919. It was a public event involving approximately 160 returned soldiers who marked from the Ipswich Railway Station under the charge of Lieutenant C. W. King," he said.

"The returned soldiers were escorted by a military band to the Workshops where they formed a guard of honour for the Governor."

During his speech, Mr Dainer spoke about the importance of the cenotaph.

"The names of 360 men who left the Workshops to fight for King and Empire in the European War are listed on the plaques with letters in the columns after the names to indicate the 28 who were killed and the three who died on service," he said.

"Sadly, the names of the men who were prevented from enlisting because they were in specialised employment known as protected industry, and therefore legally prevented from enlisting, but subsequently left the Workshops and enlisted under false names, often in other states, served and died are not recorded and their names will never be known.

"The place is important to all of us, not only because of its aesthetic beauty and significance, but for its design qualities and as a landmark within the railway precinct."