Ipswich Railway Sub-Branch committee members John Dredge, Reg Bond, Ray Watherston and Ian Dainer are looking forward to unveiling the new memorial at the Railway Workshops on Anzac Day.
Lest We Forget: All Conflicts Memorial unveiled

Navarone Farrell
24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
IPSWICH Railway RSL Sub-Branch will dedicate its new All Conflicts Memorial this Anzac Day.

The dedication, held in conjunction with the Ipswich Railway Workshops Museum, will recognise Ipswich servicemen and women who have served in all conflicts since World War II.

Sub-Branch member Ian Dainer said the memorial also acknowledged the Queensland Rail employees of the Ipswich Railway Workshops who provided industrial support to those who served.

World War II veterans and former railway employees Ken Smith and Doug Simmons devised the idea.

The pair realised the Workshops World War I was a fitting memorial for those who sacrificed their lives but there had been no formal recognition of World War II veterans or those who followed in conflicts in Korea, Malaya, Vietnam, Timor, Iraq, Afghanistan and the countless peacekeeping operations Australians have been deployed on since 1939.

Ipswich Railway Sub-Branch committee members Ian Dainer, Reg Bond, Ray Watherston and John Dredge are looking forward to unveiling the new memorial at the Railway Workshops on Anzac Day.
"With the assistance of state and federal government grant funding, the Sub-Branch set about addressing this situation,” Mr Dainer said.

"With the co-operation and assistance of the Queensland Museum and Railway Workshops Museum staff, the Sub-Branch decided to present a pictorial depiction of all conflicts from 1939 to today and the result is seven black panels standing behind the current World War I memorial.”

The memorial panels create a small plaza for visitors, including those with mobility difficulties, to inspect the laser-etched imagery of real people on active service.

The centre "acknowledgement panel” was dedicated last year to mark the final Anzac Day service of the Centenary of Anzac Commemoration.

The final six granite panels will be blessed and dedicated tomorrow to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the first post-war Anzac commemorations.

It will also coincide with the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the original memorial in 1919 by the Governor of Queensland.

"The blessing and dedication will be hosted by the Ipswich Railway RSL Sub-Branch and conducted by RAAF Chaplain Squadron Leader Andrea Follett,” Mr Dainer said.

The event will start at 7.30am at the Workshops Museum and will be followed immediately by the annual Anzac Day commemorative service.

The public is encouraged to attend the service.

