Lessons to be learned from cut and paste job

LET me attempt to unconfuse Andrew Wheeler of Eastern Heights and hopefully put this debate to bed.

Highlighting that Glenda Carroll had cut and pasted her comments from the website of Ask John Mackay, the Creation Guy was simply to demonstrate how she went dreadfully wrong.

It is true that the graph on the NASA site only goes back 400,000 years from 1950. However, that is not what is claimed by John Mackay the Creation Guy and Ms Carroll.

This is what Creation Guy claimed:

"According to NASA, the carbon dioxide level has never been above 300 parts a million for the past 650,000 years prior to the 1950s..”

Note that the 650,000 year figure originated with Mr McKay not with either NASA or me.

I accurately wrote "NASA produces a graph with the carbon dioxide levels for the 400,000 years before 1950”.

Again, you are correct when you write that "the Petit (1999) paper, to which he refers, reports analyses back 420,000 years and not 650,000”

That is precisely the time period reported by NASA graph and me.

Does Mr Wheeler now understand why I consider the Creation Guy's opinion somewhat less than reliable?

Lesson: Don't cut and paste from dodgy websites.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile

