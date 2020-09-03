Menu
Letters to the Editor

Lessons learned from covid clusters

3rd Sep 2020 3:33 PM

Everybody has their take on "The Virus". 

It is good to be living in Australia, although it might be difficult to put a case for Victoria.

Scott Morrison has been doing quite well for a Liberal.

Frydenberg is more open in reminding us of his deep felt beliefs and his admiration for the "Witch".

All the "Leaders" have done quite well.

Dan is doing a good job in Victoria despite having to deal with fools like Tehan.

Here in Queensland Annastacia is standing her ground against the "committee" in the face of the "border opening mafia."

There have been some spectacular blunders,  misinformation, no information and incompetence.

Early on the mask debate, Dr Norman Swann, who I admire, got it wrong on masks.

China led the way by example. Australia, to the detriment of "experts", have only just given in to the obvious.

Stopping virus spread by covering up nose and mouth is a no-brainer.
The virus and surfaces has been a real area for misinformation.

Has anyone caught the virus from surfaces?

Could the "Ruby Princess" be deep-cleaned? This is really farcical.

How do you deep clean a supermarket trolley?

Breaking it wide open, product on the shelves would then have to have the virus all over them.

Not a mention. Respiratory droplets blasting over isles, ignored.

In short order, there has been Morrison's school child and hairdressers immunity.

Then of course there are the aged, with 13 deaths before someone thought evacuating patients might be a good idea.
You would have though NSW CHO Dr Kerry Chant would have been more careful having been involved in the Ruby Princess fiasco.

The non-action of Dr Chant and Brad Hazzard led to 2700 passengers all with a story to tell, yet there have been no sackings or resignations.

It's the biggest escape since Dunkirk.

coronavirus letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

