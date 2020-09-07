Lessons continue at Swim Factory after positive virus case

Katrina Hinks with baby Harvey Hills and Kellie Ramm at the Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Springfield.

Katrina Hinks with baby Harvey Hills and Kellie Ramm at the Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Springfield.

CLASSES at a Springfield based swim school are running as usual after a person who later tested positive to coronavirus visited the centre last week.

The person attended the Peter McMahon’s Swim Factory at Orion on Wednesday, September 2 between 4-4:30pm.

General manager Tony Mammous said based on current health advice, anyone displaying symptoms should be tested, but families who have visited the Swim Factory at all other times should not be alarmed.

“We can advise that the Swim Factory has undergone professional contact cleaning as well as internal deep cleaning on separate days since the person who later tested positive attended our centre,” he said.

“We hope that whoever it is gets well, gets better and is able to come and enjoy the facility again in the future, that’s very important.

“Swimming pools that are operated properly, they have the right levels of chlorine and so on, it’s a safe environment. It’s proven coronavirus cannot survive in there.

“The swimming pool is one of the safest places you can be, so there’s certainly no need to drain the pool, although while saying that, obviously the person that visited the centre was not a student, they did not enter the water.”

Since reopening in June this year, the Swim Factory operates under an approved COVID-Safe industry plan and has regular and thorough cleaning procedures in place throughout the day as well as routine cleaning each night.

The Swim Factory closed its doors for three months in March but has since been able to reopen and operate under its COVID-safe plan.

“If we can do our bit by keeping things under control in our little world, then that will help on the outside as well,” he said.

“It was, I suppose, inevitable in many ways, it’s our business today and it’s going to be other businesses tomorrow.”