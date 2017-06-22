Lesson to be learned over parking needs

IN RELATION to the letter (QT 21/06) about the disabled parking situation, I can offer the following.

Whilst it is not ideal to be without a persons with disability parking area close to the front entry of the course, there is no alternative given the extensive traffic management plan for an event of 20,000 people.

For safety reasons, TL Cooney Ave is closed off to traffic except commercial passenger vehicles and persons with disability drop-offs. Hence, there is no parking for persons with disability near to the entrance under this plan.

There is designated parking for persons with disability at the school carpark. This a distance from the entry, however it is the only area available given the main carpark on Brisbane Rd is full.

The carpark on Brisbane Rd only allows access for members of the club, particular ticket holders, and licensees and this fills up the area. The reason Michelle could not gain access to that area from the security guard was that she had no authority to and the persons with disability parking area was in a different position.

Note that the club committee and management were not involved in this issue as with 20,000 people on site, the contracted security company employing 120 people on the day is required to operate from the supplied task sheet and there was parking in the Brisbane Rd carpark only for particular parties not including persons with a disability designated to the school carpark.

The simplest solution to the problem would have been for the patron to join as a member of the club to be allowed access to the members' carpark facilities on Brisbane Rd and this is the lesson learned for next time.

Brett Kitching,

Ipswich Turf Club general manager