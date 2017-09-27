REVEALED: When new Ipswich honky-tonk bar will open

AN "expensive plan" is in place to turn a run-down Ipswich pub into a bustling honky-tonk bar.

Despite the abandoned Hotel Metropole on Brisbane St being in need of extensive renovation works before popular country and western bar Johnny Ringo's can move in, managers are confident Ranga the bucking bull will be plugged in in less than two weeks.

They are sticking to the original October 6 grand opening deadline as tradies work around the clock to make sure the venue is ready to host the first cowboys and cowgirls.

It's not the only run-down building in Brisbane St to undergo an extensive facelift. Just a few metres down the road, the old Cocktails Nightclub building is being turned into a new Switch Nightclub venue.

Manager Andrea Samra expects to serve the first drinks in the coming months after a "couple of hundred thousand dollar" makeover.

What to expect

Already famous Johnny Ringo's owner Brett Ringo promised good old country hospitality, a relaxed and casual atmosphere, free entry, free mechanical bull rides all day and night and 'the best country rock bands in Australia'.

The first floor will be home to a honky-tonk bar, live country rock bands, a beer garden and a rock bar with mechanical bull rides until 3am on Friday and Saturday.

A karaoke and retro party bar will take up the first floors.

A fresh menu will also be on offer with country favourites including chicken wings, slow cooked brisket, pulled pork, gourmet burgers, burritos, quesadillas and dirty fries.

The plans come after nightclub Hotel Metropole served last drinks and locked up the bar for good and only weeks after out-of-town investors revealed plans to re-create the derelict Cocktails building into a swanky new nightclub.