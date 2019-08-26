Leonardo DiCaprio’s pledge to save Amazon
Earth Alliance, a new environmental foundation created by climate change crusader Leonardo DiCaprio and his philanthropic friends, has pledged $US5 million ($A7.45 million) in aid to help repair the fire-ravaged Amazon.
The rainforest has been burning for three weeks after wildfires swept the region at the highest rate since records began in 2013.
The number of fires burning is up 80 per cent over the same period in 2018 and humans are likely to blame.
DiCaprio, alongside Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, launched the Amazon Forest Fund on the organisation's website on Sunday, announcing an initial commitment of $5 million to focus critical resources on the key protections needed to maintain the "lungs of the planet".
The alliance is also seeking donations to help salvage the rainforest.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
According to the foundation's website, the collected funds will be distributed to local partners and indigenous communities working to protect the forest, its wildlife and the planet.
"Earth Alliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with $5m to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires," the organisation tweeted.
Earth Alliance's emergency fund will be dispersed between five local groups working to combat the fires. They are: Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida, Co-ordination of the Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon, Instituto Kabu, Instituto Raoni and Instituto Socioambiental.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) merged with Earth Alliance in July to "help address the urgent threats to our planet's life support systems",
Madonna, singer Camila Cabello, Zoe Kravitz, Lil Nas X and Viola Davis were among other celebrities sharing posts to raise awareness.
The Fires Are Raging and The Amazonia continues to burn.........This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!! President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land. 🙏🏼 we need to WAKE -UP!! The future of the rainforest affects the future of the world! 🌎🌏🌍 #prayforamazonia #amazonrainforest #brazil #wakeup