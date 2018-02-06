LEMON: Commodore puts Ipswich woman through 10 years of hell

LET DOWN: Fay Broughton has attempted to have her 2008 VE Commodore replaced or repaired after dozens of electrical problems since it rolled out of the car yard.

A NORTH Ipswich woman has been brought to tears after describing the "10 years of hell” with her Holden Commodore.

With her sick father in and out of hospital in Bundaberg, Fay Broughton purchased the new VE Commodore to ensure she had reliable transport at a moment's notice.

In December 2008, one month after she drove the $48,000 Commodore out of the car yard, the electrical gremlins began.

From the headlights to the airbags, the electrics in Mrs Broughton's car have been plagued with problems.

"I went back to Holden. I broke down and bawled my eyes out,” she said.

"If something happens to my dad and I have to get there, I need a reliable vehicle.”

Dozens of service sheets inside a plastic folder document the Commodore's problems.

Mrs Broughton has been frustrated by electrical issues with the air conditioner, radio, engine lights and airbags.

She said she could not afford to continue attempting to repair the car when its warranty expired in 2011.

Since 2014, the car has sat in the North Ipswich shed of her home, with several warning lights alerting her to problems with the airbags and anti-lock braking system.

Worried by the safety of the car, Mrs Broughton has driven the car three times in three years.

"I would like to drive into the car yard and set it on fire,” she said.

"I will never have that amount of money again and it's not fair I've put up with this.”

She wants Holden to repair or replace the Commodore.

"This one was going to be special. It was my brand new car,” she said.

"It's not fair - you buy a new car and you expect a new car, not a lemon.”

She said selling the car would only shift the problem.

"I thought why should someone else go through the heartache I've been through?”

Comment has been sought from Holden.