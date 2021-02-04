Lego launches ingenious toy for visually impaired kids

Springfield-based lecturer Melissa Fanshawe is using special Lego with built-in braille to improve learning opportunities for children who are blind or have low vision.

DESPITE its history as a child’s toy, Lego bricks now double as an educational tool, following the launch of a special new brick that incorporates braille into its design.

The Lego Braille Bricks will give children who are blind or have low vision the chance to develop tactile skills and learn the braille writing system.

Based in Springfield, Melissa Fanshawe is a senior University of Southern Queensland researcher who specialises in inclusive eduction.

Even before her son Oliver was born with a rare eye condition, Ms Fanshawe has been an passionate advocate for students having access to braille.

She said the idea of braille bricks was groundbreaking and would help bridge a pathway for young children to learn braille.

“To be able to teach it through play makes things more exciting for kids – sighted kids learn through blocks and play and all of those sorts of things,” said Ms Fanshawe.

“You don’t really want to teach (really young) kids by making them sit there and read printed out braille as opposed to playing Lego.”

Ms Fanshawe, who can read braille by sight but not touch, said it was vital for children with vision impairments to start the process of learning to read braille very young.

“When you’re older and you try to learn braille, it’s really difficult for your fingertips to feel braille because you haven’t developed a tactile sense,” she said.

“You have to develop the ability of tactile discrimination to be able to feel the difference between the little dots in your fingers.”

She said children of that age learned through play.

“The pre-braille that bridges someone to learn braille is exactly the same as pre-literacy that a sighted person gets through playing with things like blocks,” she said.

She said sighted children were spoiled for choice when it came to options for learning pre-literacy skills.

“It’s amazing – the Lego foundation created this kit and they’re being made to rollout in lots of countries around the world,” she said.

“Vision Australia is distributing the kits for free so all children who are going to learn braille will be able to have one.”

