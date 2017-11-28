Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lego building to help stretch little minds

Carlo and Penny Blak with their children Martin, 12, and Isabella, 9, of Bricks 4 Kidz in Springfield.
Carlo and Penny Blak with their children Martin, 12, and Isabella, 9, of Bricks 4 Kidz in Springfield. David Nielsen
Myjanne Jensen
by

COMING from the land of Lego, Carlo and Penny Blak know a thing or two about the iconic Danish toy brand.

The husband and wife team run Springfield-based, American franchise, Bricks4Kidz, which is an interactive learning workshop teaching kids science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills through Lego play.

The Blak's business was only the second centre to open in Australia and after years of working as an engineer, Carlo decided to combine his love of engineering, children and teaching with his passion for Lego.

"I grew up surrounded by and playing with Lego from an early age and have especially fond memories of playing with the classic blue track Lego train,” Mr Blak said.

"I got back into Lego in 2000 when my first born son came along and all of our four children have worked their way through the various age appropriate Lego sets including Primo, Quatro, Duplo, Lego, Technic and Robotics, over the years.

"Our classes and workshops are the perfect solution for kids to get away from computers and video games and instead create, build and stretch their imaginations.”

Bricks4Kidz operates at three different venues- Springfield, Mount Ommaney and Toowoomba- and offers a range of different programs from after school workshops to birthday parties to school incursions.

The centre recently released its school holiday program just in time for the summer break which will run Christmas-themed workshops in Springfield on December 11, 12 and 18 and on January 8, 2018. For more information visit the Bricks4Kidz website.

Topics:  bricks4kidz education lego school holiday program springfield

Gas bottle and BBQ explosion cases set to soar

Gas bottle and BBQ explosion cases set to soar

One insurer expects more than 250 claims for barbecue fires or explosions over the summer holiday period, prompting warnings to take extra precautions.

premium_icon Business veteran Wayne Myers fronts court

Veteran businessman Wayne Myers at Holland Park Magistrates Court. Picture: Annette Dew

The charge heard involves corruption allegations against former Ipswich council...

Trains force Ipswich shopping centre to shut down 111 times

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom.

Management seeking clarity from Queensland Rail

Wrestling comes alive in Ipswich and there could be blood

ALL ACTION: Wrestlers Leigh Winstone and Daniel Andrews in action at The Compound in West Ipswich.

They're ready to rumble

Local Partners