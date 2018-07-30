Menu
Health

'Legitimate' concerns over health data compromise

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
THE privacy of Ipswich residents' health data has been questioned as the government's roll-out of the My Health Record continues.

With a My Health Record, your health information can be viewed online anywhere at any time - even if you move or travel interstate.

If you're visiting a GP for a check-up, or in an emergency room following an incident and are unable to talk, healthcare providers can access your health information including; allergies, medicines you are taking, medical conditions and pathology test results.

While the record is expected to streamline health information, concerns have been raised about access to the information.

University of Southern Queensland Senior Research Fellow Kate Davis said there were worries about patient privacy.

"The concerns that are being raised are pretty legitimate," she said.

"One of them is around third-party access to the data and what they might end up doing with that down the track."

Dr Davis questioned what access enforcement bodies would have to the data and what would be needed to get it.

"There's been some pretty heated discussion about whether it can be accessed without warrants.

"That needs to be clarified," she said.

Everyone will get a My Health Record unless they opt out.

People who don't want a record must complete the online process by October 15, 2018.

Dr Davis also raised concerns about people's ability to opt out of the record.

"You can control the privacy of the record but few people have the digital literacy to make that decision," she said.

"The really great thing is this is getting a great deal of attention.

"People are considering what decision they're going to make."

She was pleased people were considering their own privacy but acknowledged there were positives to having health information in a central location.

"The principles of having a single record and the idea of improving patient care because of it are good principles," she said.

"The idea of having this general record is potentially a concern, but it's something people need to think pretty clearly about it.

"Ultimately, people need to make their own informed decision about this."

Visit myhealthrecord.gov.au for more information or to opt out.

