Legends to relive great stories at North Ipswich

Rugby League legend Noel Kelly during a visit to his former school, St Edmund's College. Inga Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich Australian great Noel Kelly and former Queensland Origin hooker Jason Hetherington headline as the 1989 Jets return as the current crop tackles the Mackay Cutters on Old Boys' Day.

Coach of the 1989 Jets Jim Landy said Hetherington and Kelly could hold an audience in awe with their stories and the tough as nails duo should make for entertaining speakers.

He said the annual event promised to be a terrific occasion with some 40 old boys to join special guests to reminisce about past glories and he could not wait to see his former charges reunited.

Landy recalled how he met Hetherington at an Ipswich pub in 1991 to recruit him from Baralaba.

"His dad had sent me down information about him and said he wanted to come down and play,” he said.

"So I met him at the Cecil Hotel and signed him up, and the rest is history.

"He has remained a very good friend and a really good supporter of the Jets as well.”

Jets co-coach Shane Walker said Old Boys' Day was an important part of the culture which had long permeated the Jets' locker room because the team had a deep respect for its history and traditions.

He said it was a prime chance for those to have donned the famous jersey to watch the current crop engage in battle while reacquainting themselves with old mates and he assured them a spirited show.

"The recognition of our old boys is something we have always fostered here,” Walker said.

"We'll go well. They're a decent team. We've had a frustrating nine weeks with just the two wins but we've played really good footy. But for whatever reason we have come up short by two or four or six is probably the worst we've been down. It would be nice to put in a good performance in front of the home fans and come away with the win.”

Landy said the Ipswich club had a strong old boys' base led by a committee featuring Tony Watson, Steve Parcell, Andrew Walters and their wives.

He said the group met regularly to plan the event and he encouraged everyone to head down and support the mighty Jets.

"I hope everyone comes down and watches the Jets' final home game of the year,” he said.

"They always seem to play well on Old Boys' day so I'm sure they will again.”

Ipswich Jet Jacob Teevan is set to make a return to the top flight. The young half debuted against Townsville and earned four consecutive caps when Josh Cleeland was sidelined with a knee injury mid-season.

Cleeland's return resigned Teevan to 18th man but the star five-eighth is in doubt again, throwing the 2014 Ipswich Grammar School captain back into the fray.

He plans to take the latest opportunity with both hands.

"I'd love to,” get another shot. It'll be great to be back at the (North Ipswich) Reserve. Even though the season has gone away from us there is still a lot to fight for.”

Renowned masters outfit, the Rock Wallabies and Redbank Plains masters kick off from 2.30pm. Jets' old boys can book tickets by phoning Melissa Glass on 32021888.

Game Day

Intrust Super Cup Rd 22: Tomorrow (6pm) - Ipswich Jets v Mackay Cutters.