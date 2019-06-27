Legend’s son to make Wimbledon waves

Leo Borg hopes to make his Wimbledon debut next month - 39 years after his father Bjorn's greatest moment.

Sources close to the 15-year-old are confident he will receive a wildcard on Monday for the junior event.

The main draw for the boys singles will be on July 4.

The teenage Swede is the spitting image of his 63-year-old dad - winner of five Wimbledon titles and six US Opens - and even played him in a 2017 movie.

Leo Borg hits a return.

Borg senior's most iconic match was the 1980 Wimbledon final when he beat American arch nemesis John McEnroe 1-6 7-5 6-3 6-7 8-6 in arguably the greatest match ever.

Leo, son of Bjorn's third wife Patricia, has a similar physique to his ice-cool dad and the same broad shoulders.

Borg senior has already suggested his son has the character to forge a top-level tennis career.

"It's important to work hard, have discipline and a big heart. And Leo has a big heart," he said.

But the 63-year-old will not try to impose his own tennis technique on Leo. "Leo needs to get outside Europe and go over the world," he said.

"It's important to have a good team around the road with who you feel comfortable. Which he has. Then he needs support from me and Patricia.

"I think it's better that they [coaches] handle things.

"Me and Patricia just support. Sometimes me and Leo face each other but he has his coach."

Son of a gun.

Borg Snr also claims Leo's combative play is a huge plus: "Nowadays in tennis you need to have it.

"It's about being able to be more aggressive. Leo wants to be aggressive and he feels comfortable with his game style."

Marin Cilic, the 2017 Wimbledon finalist, has sympathy with the young Borg having such a iconic name on the back of his shirt.

The Croatian said: "It's not easy, especially growing up like that. Even I can relate to my younger brother, who played tennis and when he was 10 there would be 100 people watching him play.

"It's stressful. It's a weight on his back. But he seems to be dealing with it. Maybe it can push him to go through."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission