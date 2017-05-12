Legends of league to bring hope and joy

FOOTY FEVER: Wayne Finch, Brendon Marshall and Craig Teevan show Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale the finer points of a rugby league scrum ahead of the Legends of League game on June 2.

OLD footballers never die.

They just go on the International Legends of League (ILOL) circuit.

The Ipswich public is in for a treat on Saturday, June 3 at North Ipswich Reserve when an Australian all-star lineup takes on the Ipswich All Stars in a first for the city.

It's the first time an Ipswich outfit has taken on the former Origin, Australian and NRL greats.

Former stars such as Petero Civoniceva, Colin Scott, Nathan Blacklock and Bryan Niebling have been named for the All Stars.

The Ipswich side boasts a who's who of players across several eras with Andrew Walters, Cliff Langer, Danny Coburn and Pat O'Doherty among them.

The visit of the Legends of League is not just about football.

In the leadup to the game a select group of players will visit local schools to speak about healthy lifestyles, how to deal with bullying and the importance of education.

The ILOL has teamed up with local charity organisation 'Kodi's message' to deliver key messages about addressing bullying and depression. Kodi was a promising league player who took his life after bullying at school and on social media.

Funds raised from the league legends' match will go to the Mayor's Community Fund and Ipswich Rugby League.

Former Maroons star Craig Teevan, who also had a stint as Jets CEO, said the community aspect of the Legends visit was what he treasured most.

"We get really involved with the public and the school community,” Teevan, who will play for the Aussie legends, said.

"I like the new game concept because locals really buy into it and come and watch the guys they have seen play in the area.

"It is great for all of us to catch up with the players of old. It is always like a reunion.”

Danny Coburn was club captain when Teevan was Jets CEO and the two will be on opposite teams in the clash.

"I said to Danny today that he will have to watch out for my left foot step...but I might be a bit of a target,” Teevan grinned.

Wayne Finch, a former Jets and Swifts star, said he couldn't wait to take part.

"It is good to bring all the Ipswich blokes back together, play against some legends and have some fun,” he said.

Cr Pisasale said he was delighted that rugby league could be used to help young people in schools with pressing issues.

"It is about the community, and it is great for the kids to see these legends and have some fun,” he said.